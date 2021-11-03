Death Notice: LILLIAN L. CARTER

73, retired teacher and media specialist of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Past Grand Worth Matron of Jerusalem Grand Chapter PHA-FL, died October 30 in Deland, Fl. Survivors include cousin: Estella Armstrong Brailsford; goddaughter: Arleace Carrion and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 4-7 p.m., Thursday followed by the Zeta Phi Beta and Eastern Star Memorial Services at Bethel Apostolic Temple. Service 1 p.m., Friday at the church. Arrangengments are intrusted to Range Funeral Home.

