R.N. caught the trolley to heaven from her home in North Miami, FL. She began her nursing career at Parkway General Hospital (now Jackson North) and in 1984 joined the Hospice movement in it’s infancy with what is now Vitas Healthcare. She dedicated the next 32 years to caring for dying patients and their families to ensure peaceful and pain-free passings. She worked at the Vitas inpatient units at North Shore Medical Center, Aventura Medical Center, and Jackson North Medical Center. She is survived by her partner of many years, Robert Aumock; brother, Louis; sister-in-law, Sally; aunt, Nancy Louis and many wonderful cousins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Death Notices
- Death Notice: LISA ROSE STEIN
- WILLETTE G. DEVEAUX
- DEATH NOTICE | ARIANE SAMALA PERSON
- DEATH NOTICE | SHELTON L. DONALDSON
- HOMER WILLIAM LANIER
- Alfredo Brown, decorated veteran dies
- ROSE MARIE ROLLE
- DEACON LOUIS C. AMICA
- Elder David Lee Snyder
- Anita Small Johnson
- Death Notice
- Death Notice
- Kayvert Hill
- Doris Ferguson
- Sir Ernest Terrell Williams
- Merlene Manette Gordon
- Brother Hardy Lee Paschal
- Rudolph McKinney Turner
- Dr. Henry Lee Alexander, Sr.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));