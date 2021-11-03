Death Notice: MAUDE “Rita” COOPER RHYMES

85, Known as “Rita” was born in Hallandale on December 17, 1935, and was the third of 16 children born to Bahamian immigrants, Rosa Lee Miller and David A. Cooper, she died October 19 in Washington, DC of heart failure and lung cancer.
Maude attended Booker T. Washington High when it was both a junior and senior high school. She was a graduate of the class of 1953, which still meets and financially supports the school.
She married James Nathaniel Rhymes of Miami in 1972 and was widowed soon after, she had two daughters: a former Miami Herald reporter now living in Washington D.C., Ajowa Ifateyo (formerly Vicki Adams), and the late Natalie Denise “Denny” Rhymes who died in 2019.
Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, November 13 at Church of God of Prophecy, 601 NW 2 Avenue, Hallandale, Fl. Instead of flowers, please donate to her beloved Iona Senior Services center, donation can be made online at iona.org/donate-now. Click “to make a donation in memory of someone”. Or, send a check or money order (with Maude “Rita” Rhymes in the memo line) to: Iona Senior Services, 4125 Albemarle St NW Washington, DC 20016, Attn: Development Office.
