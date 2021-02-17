In Memory of A Special Brother Memory Will never Fade
My dear brother today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest and every single one of them is filled with love and happiness. For you were someone special always such a Joy to know and there was so much pain when it was time to let you go.
We hold onto our memories the ones that are so clear and every day throughout over life we will think of you always and forever.
Rest in Peace, Brother.
From Your loving family, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));