a retired veteran, brother, uncle and friend, died in August 8, 2021 at home. Born August 15, 1958 in Miami, Fl., and attended Killian High School.
Segal served in the U.S. Army with the U.S. Calvary. He was awarded certificates for his VA Volunteer work and appreciated within his community.
He enjoyed traveling the world visiting family, friends and landmarks. Segal will be missed dearly. We’ve gained an angel. Psalms 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
