THEODORE (Ted) R. LYONS

THEODORE (Ted) R. LYONS 72, Community Activist, died January 31. Ted was a man of many talents who overcame numerous obstacles to become a professional negotiator, successful entrepreneur and outstanding advocate for the under severed citizens of the State of Florida. 

Acknowledging Ted’s Legacy to Cherish his memory: beloved Wife: Renée (Paula) Allen-Lyons; children: Tonya (Adrian) Griffith, Melody Elaine Lyons, Sunshine (Morgan) McCarl, Kia Allen and  Joseph Allen; grandchildren: Taylor Lyons, Deja Griffith, Jada Griffith, Alistair McCarl, Dominic McCarl, Kamani Allen, Justice Allen and Journey Allen; great grand Children: Aaron DeLuca and Jalen DeLuca; Siblings: Ola (AW) Walker, Rosa Hunter, Charles (Jackie) Lyons and Jeanne Harrington and a multitude of various family members and friends. Services were held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home.

Load entries