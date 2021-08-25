70, died of natural causes on August 13 at Jackson North Medical Center. He was born in Miami, the second son of his late parents, George and Gloria Dunn.
Vince attended Bunche Park Elementary, Holy Redeemer Catholic School and North Dade Junior High School and graduated from Carol City Senior High in 1968. He studied for two years at Miami-Dade Junior College then attended Fisk University in Nashville,Tennessee and earned a B.S. degree in Psychology in 1972. He worked several years for the State of Florida as a Public Health inspector. His passion for justice led him to the Nova University Law School where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1986. He was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1987.
He served in the Dade County Public Defender’s Office until 1993. While there, he developed his counseling philosophy and techniques representing people with a wide range of legal issues. Ultimately, he decided to pursue private practice and remained an active criminal defense and civil matters attorney until June of this year. His clients, many of whom were childhood friends and acquaintances from the local area, appreciated his competence, tenacity and compassion. Opposing attorneys, judges and his colleagues also acknowledged and applauded his skill and demeanor in the courtroom during his 34 years of practice.
Vince is survived by Ophelia Dunn his wife of 49 years, Ophelia Dunn; his son: Sekou Dunn; his daughters: Crystel Dunn and Precious Dunn and his granddaughter: Amaris Jones. He also leaves to mourn two brothers: Martin Dunn and Anthony Dunn; his sister: Joyce Dunn Wright and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at in the chapel, Service 10 A.M., Saturday at Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church located at 15700 NW 20th Avenue Road, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
