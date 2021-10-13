ROSE LEE HURT

73, retired from South Miami Hospital, died October 6.  

  She grew up in Brownsville, Liberty City and later moved to Pompano Beach., Fl. She was a general at Miami Jackson High, class of 1969. “Stay Strong”. 

She is survived by her daughters: Shawntalay and Angie Williams; three grandchildren: Davon, Emoney, Genay and one great grandchild; sisters: Betty Hurt Scott and Janie Hurt and a host of relative and friends.  She was preceded in death by her mother Vurdine Hurt, father John Hurt, brother John Hurt Jr., and sister Dorothy McDondale. 

Viewing 4 -7 p.m., Friday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville, 2799 NW 46 Street, Miami, Fl., 33142. 

Arrangements are entrusted to McWhite Funeral Home.

