Frederick L. Hunt formerly of Coconut Grove peacefully died April 8 in Bethesda, MD. The only child of Bernice S. Hunt, he was reared in the close knit community of Coconut Grove, FL. He graduated with honors from G.W. Carver High School and was a member of the Thorians Class of ‘64. After completing his undergraduate education at Howard University and his masters degree at Montclair University, he moved to Greensboro, NC to pursue his doctorate at University of North Carolina at Greensboro and made the Triad his home for over 35 years.
When he returned to Miami, he became a member of Greater St. Paul, A.M.E Church where he was a member of the Male Chorus and the Sons of Allen.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Bernice S. Hunt; father, Frederick F. Hunt and his wife of many years, Cellestine H. Hunt.
Frederick is survived by his daughter, Maia Hunt Estes; his son-in-law, Elliott; his chosen siblings, Dr. Thomas Garvin and June Garvin; his niece, Loren Statia (Jeff) and nephew, Khari Garvin (Leslie); In-Laws, Estell Scott Estes, Eric and Jacinta Estes and his grand nephew, Ethan Estes and a host of friends and loved ones who became his family.
Due to the nationwide COVID-19 restrictions, the family will host a virtual tribute on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. Please email FredHuntMemorial@gmail.com for specific instructions on how to attend the virtual tribute online. The family is planning a formal public memorial to be held in North Carolina in the Fall.
