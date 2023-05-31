ALBERT HUSTON JR.

Celebrating

The Wonderful Life of, 

ALBERT HUSTON JR.

August 21, 1944 - May 11, 2023

Join us to celebrate together and share our best memories and moments of his life.

Memorial service 6 p.m., Friday, June 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located at 11591 SW 220 Street, Miami, Florida 33170. Arrangements are entrusted to Mosley Funeral Home in Springfield, Georgia.

Load entries