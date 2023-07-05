ANDREA MILLS

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.