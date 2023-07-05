Death Notice
ANDREA MILLS
Andrea Louise Mills, affectionately known as Tiny, of Miami transitioned on July 1, 2023.
Andrea was born in Miami on May 29, 1939 to proud parents Lee Andrew Mckinney and Madge Sharpe McKinney .
Andrea was married to Theodore Mills, they were married until his passing in 2014.
She is survived by her children Judge Karen Mills-Francis (Nelson), Keith Mills (Alison), Kaye (Iyeme Sr.), Karla, and Kenneth. Grandchildren : Veronica, Amber, Saige, Alex, Justin, Sandra, Ajani, Nelson, Ijeoma and Iyeme Jr. Great grandchildren :Chloe and Nova. Andrea’s surviving siblings include Nancy, Langston, Edward, David, Yvette, Cheryl. Laverne, Melanie, and Ronnie. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins
Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel at Gregg Mason Funeral Home, 10936 Northeast 6th Avenue, Miami. There will be no Viewing nor Wake.
Arrangements entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.
