ANTHONY G. DAWSEY

Death Notice

Our beloved Anthony G Dawsey, transitioned on Saturday, August 6. He leaves sweet memories with his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Juanita Mitchell-Dawsey; brother: Pastor K. Daniel Dawsey (Elaine). Mr. Dawsey retired after 35 years with Miami-Dade County Corrections Department. Viewing 11 a.m., Friday, followed by homegoing service 1 p.m., at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith, 2300 NW 135 Street, Miami, FL. In lieu of flowers a scholarship will be established in his honor. Arrangements entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.

