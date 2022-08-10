Death Notice
ANTHONY G. DAWSEY
Our beloved Anthony G Dawsey, transitioned on Saturday, August 6. He leaves sweet memories with his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Juanita Mitchell-Dawsey; brother: Pastor K. Daniel Dawsey (Elaine). Mr. Dawsey retired after 35 years with Miami-Dade County Corrections Department. Viewing 11 a.m., Friday, followed by homegoing service 1 p.m., at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith, 2300 NW 135 Street, Miami, FL. In lieu of flowers a scholarship will be established in his honor. Arrangements entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));