ANTONIO RODRIGUS MOODY

Death Notice

Mr. Moody, NPV Senior Associate-CLS, for Nationstar Mortgage LLC-Mr. Cooper, died March 15 at Jackson North Medical Center, he was 56. Survivors include his wife: Brigette Lee Moody; son: Jason A. Moody; daughter: Jasmine A. Moody; parents: Monroe Moody and Ethel Moody; and a host of siblings, other relatives and friends. 

A public viewing will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3515 Douglas Road, Coconut Grove followed by the Home-going Celebration at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Rattler Antonio “Tony” Moody FAMU NNA Miami-Dade Scholarship initiative would be humbly appreciated. Education and Student success were important to Tony. Donations can be made via cash app $MDFAMUNAA or via the chapter web site: miamidadefamunaa.org. Write in the memo section Tony Moody Scholarship donation. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Grove Chapel.

