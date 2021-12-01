The family of the late,
REV. T. J. EDWARDS
Would like to thank everyone for their love and support during our time of bereavement.
Special thanks to the staff of Grace Funeral Home and Antioch Baptist Church of Brownsville for their services.
The Edwards Family.
