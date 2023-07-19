Death Notice
CHARLES CROSSGROVE
also know as Charlie passed away in June 12 in Hialeah, FL. Charlie was a beloved father and grandfather, known for his kind and loving nature. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Charlie is survived by his step-daughter, Jayne Salgado.
In accordance with Charlie’s last wishes, the family has chosen not to have any memorial services. They will honor his memory in their own personal way.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));