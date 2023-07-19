CHARLES CROSSGROVE

Death Notice

CHARLES CROSSGROVE

also know as Charlie passed away in June 12 in Hialeah, FL. Charlie was a beloved father and grandfather, known for his kind and loving nature. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Charlie is survived by his step-daughter, Jayne Salgado.

In accordance with Charlie’s last wishes, the family has chosen not to have any memorial services. They will honor his memory in their own personal way.

Load entries