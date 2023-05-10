Death Notice

 CHARLES “MAC” MCNAIR NORTHROP

born in Fayetteville, NC on January 22, 1935, the son of Walter and Annie Northrop, of St. Paul and Tar Heel, NC. A former longtime resident of Miami, died April 11, he was 88 years old. 

He is survived by his wife Doris; his four boys; five grandchildren; one great grandchild and his only sister Betty Ann Blackburn. 

Service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 18 at Dallas-Ft Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to the Neptune Society. 

