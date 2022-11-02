Death Notice
CONSTAMAR FRANCILUS
Constamar was the child of a set of twin boys, born on February 3, 1957 in Borgne, Haiti to father, Marshall Francilus and mother Yvanna. He immigrated to Miami by way of the Bahamas in 1973, and obtained his permanent U.S. residency in 1981.
Constamar was a loving father and cherished friend to the many people he knew in his nearly 50 years in Miami-Dade County. He loved to cook for his family and was employed as a chef in premier Miami Hotels like the Eden Roc on Miami Beach and Intercontinental Hotel located Downtown, Miami. On Sunday, October 16 he went to be with the Lord at the age of 65 in Miami, FL.
Constamar is survived by his former spouse Marie Severe Jean-Francois, their children twins Steve and Steven Francilus; Corinne Francilus and Joey Francilus; daughters: Yanicka Francilus, Julie Dorelie-Green, Jenny Dorelie, and Angela Scott; stepdaughter Dr. Marie Sandra Severe, and 11 grandchildren. Services were held Saturday at Caballero Rivero located at 15011 West Dixie in North Miami, FL.
