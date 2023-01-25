Death Notice
DAMON ALVIN ESPY
Damon was a lifelong resident of Miami, born on May 31, 1958. He was the son of Sylvia Espy Rolle (nee Reynolds) and Alvin Espy and the stepson of Cecil Rolle, all of Miami. He graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1977 and, for several years after that, attended classes at Miami-Dade Community College. However, he did not receive a degree from that institution. Damon died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at North Shore Medical Center in Miami, Florida, on Christmas Day 2022 at age 64.
Damon passionately loved music. He was an accomplished drummer and occasionally played drums solo or with small local bands at social and church events in the area. He was born with cerebral palsy, a disability that, coupled with several other ailments, affected his health and increasingly compromised his mobility, eventually confining him to his wheelchair. Nevertheless, as he wheeled himself to and from his favorite neighborhood spots, he was a familiar and recognized fixture in the Liberty City community. Damon also passionately loved family and friends. As his cousin Tia Leathers texted the family, “Damon was so sweet to me. He may have had physical challenges, but his heart was huge and without disability! He would call and mail things and never missed a happy birthday.”
Damon is survived by his brother: Toure Rolle; his sister-in-law: Sheelah Waiters; his nephew: Joshua Rolle, all of Miami; his aunts: Jeannette Reynolds Favors of Oakland, California, and Cleo Reynolds of Miami; his grandaunt: Pearl Mackey of Jacksonville, Florida; his uncle: Willie Clarence Reynolds of Miami; first cousins: Ronni Favors of Brooklyn, New York, Forrest (Tiger) Reynolds, Shawn Reynolds, and Jonathan Reynolds all originally of Miami; his longtime caregiver and family friend Kathy Morman; and many other family members and friends.
Damon was a member of St. James AME Church during his childhood and youth and was associated with the Church of the Open Door later in life. Damon had a vast, generous spirit. He and his brother Toure said of each other, “He was the best brother in the world.” Damon was loved and loving. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knows him.
Arrangements are entrusted to Trinity Funeral Chapel LLC in North Miami. No public memorial service is planned.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));