In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
DEACON ARON ELLISON
aka “Laughing Slim”
09/30/1935 - 04/18/2019
Four years has passed and my Love for you remains the same. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that who so ever believes in Him will not perish. But have eternal life.” John 3:16.
Your loyal wife, Leona.
