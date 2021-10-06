BEATRICE “BEA” HUDNELL

83, retired MDCPS educator, died peacefully September 18 in Ocala, Florida. She is survived by her sons: Rudolph “Mann” Hudnell-Bey(Alexis) and Eric Hudnell(Deloris). She was preceded in death by husband Rudolph “Rudy” Hudnell.

Viewing 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 12 

at Forrest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave., Ocala, FL. 34480. Contact 352 622-8181. Memorial service 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friday, October 15 at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel, 17250 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL.  33162 contact 305 935-3939. Graveside service directly follows at 1:30 p.m., at Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial Park, 15000 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL. 33181.

The family request in lieu of flowers monetary support to benefit Bea’s youngest son Eric’s medical expenses. Contact immediate family for details.

