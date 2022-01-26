BLESSING KIAVONIE BRADLEY
20, died peacefully on Friday January 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. She is survived by her parents: Melia and Norman Bradley; brothers: Heaven Kalik, Zealous Kaden and Kareem Norman Bradley; her church family: Deserving Divine Deliverance Ministries International and a host of other relatives and friends.
The viewing will be 2 - 6 p.m., Friday at Hadley Davis Funeral Home, 2321 NW 62 Street, Miami, FL. 33147. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Baptist Church, 2330 NW 93 Street, Miami, FL. 33147. Burial Cabellero Dade North Cemetery, 1301 Opa-locka Blvd. Miami, FL. 33167.
