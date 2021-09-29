Retired Circut Judge Ralph Person, Andre, Lori, Dena and Vivaldi Tulysse, Jonathan, Shannon, and the Person family announces the loss of their wife and mother, Chyrll Ann Person, on Friday, September 17, 2021.
An outdoor, dress-down memorial to celebrate Chyrll’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 2 at 1260 NW 203 Street, Miami Gardens, Florida 33169.
Social distancing is in place, and face-covering is requested. Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home.
