84, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle died Friday, September 3, 2021. He was a trusted and dedicated employee of Flowers Foods for 45 years; never missing a day of work. Emanuel enjoyed sports immensely. He would often say “if any sports game is being played, I’m there.” He shared his love of sports with all who knew him.
Emanuel was a devoted and faithful fan of the Miami Marlins - win or lose. He left to cherish his memory his wife: Ophelia Brown-Lawson; children: Jerome, James, Emmitt, Bridget, Roselle, and Edith; siblings: Juanita Brunson and Jacob Lawson. Services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to Jay’s Funeral.
