94, spent the majority of her Life in Miami, Florida, where she was born as the daughter of the late Moses Nathaniel Dorsett and the late Estella Gaiter Kelly Dorsett. Helen graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and in 1944 left Florida to attend the prestigious Spelman College, one of Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the only one solely for African American women.
She graduated from Spelman on June 7, 1948 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree and a minor in History. Helen returned to Miami after working as a faculty member for two years at Spelman College to begin what would be an over 40 year career as a librarian with the Miami-Dade County Library System that started at Dorsey Library in Overtown, included the main branch in downtown Miami and ended in Miami Gardens when she retired in 1992.
Helen also enjoyed traveling all over the United States, internationally and would split her time between Miami and New York City to spend time with family members in both cities. She is survived by her niece: Gloria Kelly Robinson, close cousins, Valentine Jonathan Dorsey and a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life Service 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in the chapel followed by interment at Dade Memorial Park, both in Miami. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
