54, retired bank associate at Bank of America, born March 7, 1967 died October 18, 2021. He was born to the union of Harvey Hutchinson and Cathran Major Hutchinson (now Mrs. Flowers).
Howard graduated from Miami Norland Senior School in 1985 and continued his education at North Carolina A & T University where he earned a Masters Degree. While there he was a member of the ROTC. He was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in North Carolina.
He is survived by his loving parents: Cathran Flowers and Charles Flowers (stepfather); his brother Gregory K. Hutchinson and many relatives and friends in Miami, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Howard lived his life by the words” For we walk by Faith not by sight”. A celebration of life will be be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Northwest Funeral Chapel.
