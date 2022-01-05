JEFFERY BAKER

60, died December 28, 2021 at home. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Thursday January 6, 2022 at Wade Funeral home, 315 W Pembroke Rd, Hallandale, FL. Graveside service 2:30 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Forest Lawn in Fort Lauderdale.

