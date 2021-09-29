Born on August 23, 1947 in Charleston, SC. The seventh of eight children, born to Mr. Jim Fields, Jr and Mrs. Mamie Lou Fields, he now joins his siblings Francis, Georgia, Mae Ellen and their parents. He will be mourned by his brothers: Henry, Eddie, and Ron, their sister: Leola, his extended family and friends.
James graduated from North Dade Senior High School in Opa-locka in 1965, and then went on to earn his Associate of Arts degree from Miami-Dade Junior College in 1967, his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Florida Atlantic University in 1970, and Master of Science degree in Education from Florida International University in 1974. As a young man, James loved to travel, learning about new places and cultures, and simply enjoying the beauty of nature. He returned home to begin his career as a teacher in Miami-Dade in 1975.
James’ spirit may have left on September 7, but he will be forever remembered for his quiet grace, quick smile, and everlasting impact on the many students who passed through his classroom during his nearly 40 years as a social studies teacher at North Miami Middle School.
One of his former students called it the “Mr. Fields Experience,” and another recalls the “hard work, discipline and commitment to speaking the truth” that James brought to the classroom. Teaching the foundations for government and American history, James helped inspire a few generations of future lawyers, doctors, business professionals and probably most importantly more fellow teachers.
From his little corner of the world, James created a peaceful sanctuary at his home in Miami Shores. He loved to tend to his garden and his landscaping was definitely the envy of the neighborhood. It has been said that a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in. James Fields may not to get to sit in his shade anymore, but his contribution to this community has been great.
Beloved brother, uncle, friend and teacher. James Fields will certainly be missed.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.
