Death Notice: JOYCELYN ROWENA FOWLER CRUMIEL

72, of Key Largo, FL, retired manager, administrative services for Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 with her beloved husband close by her side. Jocelyn graduated from Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Class of 1967 and continued her education at Ft. Valley State College, Ft. Valley, GA. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Phillip Vaughn Crumiel, Children: LaRonda C. Frank (Cleo, Jr.) and Wannette C. Williams (Jacinto); Siblings: Norris Fowler, Norman Fowler and Marva Fowler; grandchildren, family, friends, neighbors and former coworkers. A Celebration of Life Service occurred February 2, 2022 at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn, Naranja, FL. Committal Service occurred February 3, 2022 at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.
