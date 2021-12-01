83, died November 21 at home. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington Junior and Senior High School in 1956 and West Virginia State College. A retired Army Vietnam veteran, he also retired from Miami-Dade County Schools as a counselor and teacher where he touched the lives of many students.
He leave to morn his passing, a loving wife, Gail, daughter Lydia and a host of family and friends. Memorial service 1 p.m., Saturday, December 11, at 500 E Palm Valley Drive, Oviedo, Fl. 32765.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));