LUCIUS REEVES

83, died November 21 at home. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington Junior and Senior High School in 1956 and West Virginia State College. A retired Army Vietnam veteran, he also retired from Miami-Dade County Schools as a counselor and teacher where he touched the lives of many students. 

He leave to morn his passing, a loving wife, Gail, daughter Lydia and a host of family and friends. Memorial service 1 p.m., Saturday, December 11, at 500 E Palm Valley Drive, Oviedo, Fl. 32765.

Load entries