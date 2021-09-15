Death Notice MARTIN LUTHER LAMPKIN

56, a lifelong resident of Perrine, FL transitioned peacefully to his Heavenly Father at home on Friday, September 10. The youngest of nine children, Martin was born to his parents Robert and Joycelyn Adderley Lampkin in Miami, FL. Who proceeded him in death.
Martin is survived by his brothers: Ronald Wiley (Gina), Robert Lampkin, Jr. (Audrey), Theodore Lampkin, Deryl Lampkin and Sy Lampkin (Susie); sisters: Ladene Smith, Theodora Scott (Larry), Sylvia Marerro; many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Private service 11 a.m., Saturday at Community Bible Baptist Church, located at 9855 SW 152nd St. Miami, FL. 33157 with CDC guidelines in place. Service can be viewed via live streaming on Facebook.com/cbbcmiami/.Repast 1 p.m., at 10235 SW 172 Street, Miami, FL 33157.
