CORLISS HILLMAN SELLERS
went home to be with the Lord on July 9. Corliss was born in Miami, FL, on October 1, 1947; the first born daughter of the late Moses Hillman and Lucille Henderson Hillman.
She met and was married to Ronald Sellers for 52 years, and to this union they had a beautiful daughter, Nneka, who was the joy of her life.
Corliss graduated from Miami Northwestern High School in 1965 and Miami Dade Junior College. She had an illustrious career of 53 years with the International Longshoremen’s Association Welfare Fund. Corliss was a long-standing member of Bible Baptist Church where she worked in the Children’s Church. She was also a member of Iota Ph Lambda Sorority.
She was a beautiful, bright light, and touched many lives with her giving spirit. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Ronald Sellers; her daughter, Nneka; sisters Beverly Brown (Columbia, SC); Gayle Donaldson (San Antonio,, TX); Margaret Hillman Williams (Rodney); Tweeda Hillman; sister-in-law Thelma Rolle, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Wake will be held on Monday, July 17 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the chapel of Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m., Tuesday July 18 at Bible Baptist Church, 9801 NW 24 Avenue, Miami.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home and Sellers Funeral Home.
