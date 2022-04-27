Death Notice
DECONESS GEARLDINE H. MORGAN
Memorial service 6 p.m., Thursday at Clark Funeral Home 434 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Ocala, FL. 34475. Graveside service 12 p.m., Saturday at 1117 Sixth Ave NW Moultrie, GA. 31768. Rev. Douglas Cook, Sr., and The Jordan Grove MB Church family, request we keep the family lifted in Prayer.
