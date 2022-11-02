Death Notice
DEMETRIC MCGEE
23, chef, died October 18. Survivors include his mother: Kimberly Pace; father: Terry Murphy; sister: Kierra Starks, Kiametria Boatman, Kymeria Boatman, Kimmoria Pace, Amirah Brown, Gabrielle Scott, Antilea Symonette, Ashanti Symonette, Star Symonette; brothers: his twin Kemetric Mcgee, Joel Brown, Terrick Mcgee, Terry Murphy and Gabriel Scott; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and grandma.
Viewing 2 - 8 p.m., Friday in the Royal Chapel followed by the wake located at 19125 NW 11 Avenue, Miami, FL 33169. Service 1 p.m., Saturday in the Royal Chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North followed by repast at 19125 NW 11 Avenue, Miami, FL 33169. For more info call Kimberly 786-378-3708. Arrangements are entrusted to Royal Funeral Home locate 17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami, FL 33056 .
