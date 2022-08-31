Death Notice
DOROTHY ANN CRAWFORD
80, A native of Camp Hill, Alabama died Monday, August 15. She was born to the late Elkin and Lue Ella Heard. Dorothy Crawford was a strong and loving daughter of God who loved nothing more than her family and teaching Sunday School. There were only a few things that could rival her passion for the Lord. The Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins were two of them. Her blackberry cobbler and a recipe for oxtails should have won Michelin stars. Instead, both will be missed by her loving family along with her laughter, beautiful smile, and tenacious spirit. The backbone of her family, Dorothy’s motto rang clear, “Do what is right and stop being concerned about what others think of you!” Dorothy lived by her sage advice as she was an example of a woman who lived a full and charitable life with her loving husband of over fifty years, Clinton by her side.
Dorothy would want us all to live by her example. She would ask that we be strong and help others. Dorothy’s barometer for your life was pure love. She gave us her love and it’s a positive and productive example to live by. Thank you, Dorothy Crawford. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Clinton Crawford; daughters: Bonita Adams and Rebecca D. Mohammed; son: Marcus Crawford, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home, located 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815. Service can be viewed at the zoom link below Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us Meeting ID: 848 9518 4472 Passcode: 690954
