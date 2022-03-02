DOROTHY L. WEAVER

Death Notice

DOROTHY L. WEAVER

 In loving memory of Dorothy L. Weaver, fondly known as Nurse Weaver. Born January 25, 1923  died February 24, 2022 at the age of 99 years old. Dorothy will forever be missed by family and friends. Viewing 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, March 7 followed by service at 12 p.m., in the chapel. Mask are required to attend. Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.

