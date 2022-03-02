Death Notice
DOROTHY L. WEAVER
In loving memory of Dorothy L. Weaver, fondly known as Nurse Weaver. Born January 25, 1923 died February 24, 2022 at the age of 99 years old. Dorothy will forever be missed by family and friends. Viewing 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, March 7 followed by service at 12 p.m., in the chapel. Mask are required to attend. Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.
