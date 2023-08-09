Death Notice
DR. BEN STEPHENSON
It is with heavy hearts and deep reverence that we bid farewell to Dr. Ben Stephenson, a remarkable individual whose life journey epitomized the triumph of perseverance, dedication, and trailblazing achievements. He Leaves behind a legacy that will forever inspire and uplift generations to come. He departed this world in Ft. Lauderdale on July 24 at the age of 94.
After fulfilling his military duty as a U.S. Army Paratrooper, Dr. Stephenson pursued higher education at Florida A&M University. He is listed as being an original member of the acclaimed FAMU Marching 100 band, and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. In a groundbreaking moment for equality and representation, Dr. Stephenson shattered racial barriers, by being one of only two Black School Personnel Directors in Florida. His previous employment included the position of Principal at B.F. James, Deerfield Park and
Markham Elementary Schools. Another feat on his long list of professional activities, includes creating the merger for Black & White state teacher associations, in 1967.
Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Ben Stephenson was a devoted family man, a pillar of strength for his loved ones, and a beacon of inspiration to all who knew him. His warm smile, gentle demeanor, and wise counsel endeared him to many, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.
Viewing 4 - 6 p.m., Friday at James C. Boyd Funeral Home. Public memorial service 10 a.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church Piney Grove, Lauderdale Lakes. Where friends, family, and community members will join together to pay their respects and share cherished memories of a truly extraordinary man.
Arrangements are entrusted to James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));