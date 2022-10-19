Dr. Gloria Marie Adams was born December 10, 1949, in Miami, FL to parents Did Adams of Albany, Georgia and Edith K. Adams of Nassau, Bahamas. Gloria was educated in the Miami-Dade County Public School System. She attended Poinciana Park Elementary, Dorsey Junior High, and Miami Northwestern Senior High Schools. She received her High School Diploma in June of 1966 and matriculated to Xavier University to study Pharmacy. After graduating from Xavier, she became a registered Pharmacist In the states of Louisiana and Florida. She remained in New Orleans for 18 years as a Retail and Institutional Pharmacist until returning to her roots in Miami, FL in 1985. Upon her return she became the Chief Pharmacist for Miami-Dade County Corrections and Dade County Health Department.
In May of 1991, Dr. Adams welcomed the joy of her life, her daughter, McKenzi Akilah Payne. Dr. Adams retired from the pharmacy profession to be a part of the growth and education of her daughter and pursued other passions. She was skilled and proficient graphic designer and loved creating exceptional documents and graphics. Her skills did not stop there, she was also skilled in the kitchen. She was an active member of the Church of The Incarnation, and The Miami Northwestern Alumni Class of 1966. Because of her love for Miami Northwestern Senior High, she became an avid fan of the Miami Northwestern Bull’s Athletic program.
Dr. Gloria Marie Adams transitioned from her earthly life on October 13. To cherish her memory, she leaves her daughter, McKenzi; her brothers and sisters: Clyde Adams, Calvin Adams (Irene), Mildred Adams, Lillian Adams (Edward), Grace Adams. She Is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a numerous relatives and friends.
Funeral service 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 26 at the Church of The Incarnation, located at 1835 NW 54 Street, Miami, FL 33142. Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home.
