ELDER ANTHONY L. WILLIAMS
42, transitioned on Wednesday, September 28 at home.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his “Auntie” (second mom) Gloria J. Williams of Miami, FL; father Rev. Frank C. Williams and step-mom, Vera Williams of Ft. Pierce, FL; brothers, Calvin Ellis Lee of Berlin, Germany and Patrick Marquis Lee and husband, Thomas Chancey of Chattanooga, TN; sisters, Mokita Carpenter and husband, Johnny of Calumet, IL, Joi Lang of Orlando, FL, Genesis Kelly and Cherise Johnson of Ft. Pierce, FL; a devoted cousin, Derrick L. Williams of Miami, FL; god-mother, Shirley M. Hughley-Schenck; god-daughters, Sheariah, Brittany and Brianna Latimore of Miami, FL; his extended family at Lighthouse Group Beacon of Hope, Ray Musgrove, Director and a host of family and friends.
Service 11 a.m., Saturday, October 15 at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Caballero Rivero Dade North.
Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
