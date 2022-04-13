Death Notice
ELEANOR STRINGER WATSON
68, died Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born August 8, 1953 in Dothan, Alabama to Foyer and Katie Stringer. She graduated from Miami Carol City Senior High in 1971 and from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in Speech Education. Eleanor taught Language Arts for 36 years at Edison Middle School, Horace Mann Middle School and Nautilus Middle School on Miami Beach. Eleanor was a beloved wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend. She was married to James Watson for 42 years. They have two sons, Jermaine Elliott and Jarrod Elgin.
There will be a public viewing 3 - 9 p.m., Friday at Royal Funeral Home. Funeral services 11 a.m., Saturday at New Way Fellowship Praise and Worship Church, 16800 NW 22 Avenue. Arrangements are entrusted to Royal Funeral Service, 17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL. 33056. www.royalmiami.net
