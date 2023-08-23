Death Notice
EUGENEAL D. COX
It is with deep sadness that we bid farewell to Eugeneal Deveaux Cox. Eugeneal was a devoted wife, nurturing mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother, beloved sister, caring aunt, dedicated member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and steadfast friend who peacefully journeyed into the embrace of the Lord on August 12 at the remarkable age of 90.
Born the Third of seven children from the union of Moses and Evangelist Tereseta Saunders Deveaux on April 24, 1933. Eugeneal graduated with distinction from Dorsey High School in 1949 and went on to graduate from Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana with a degree in Nursing in 1953.
Eugeneal Deveaux Cox’s legacy is etched not only in the hearts of her family but also in the souls of those she touched with her abundant faith, her wisdom and her grace. She will be missed beyond measure. She married Sidney Timothy Cox and this union was blessed with four boys: Reuben Cox, Sidney Cox Jr., Philip Cox, and Adrian Cox.
Viewing 4 - 8 p.m., Friday at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday at Ridgeway Church of God of Prophecy in Miami. Friends, family, and community members will join together to pay their respects and share cherished memories of a truly God loving Matriarch. Arrangements are Arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Home.
