Death Notice
GLENN DENNIS KING SR.
Glenn accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age and carried on missionary work later in life. He worked for the United States Postal Service, Florida Highway Patrol, a local Teamster’s Union, and Yellow Freight, died February 18 at his home in Miami Gardens, Florida, at the age of 67.
He leaves to cherish his memories a wife with four children, four additional children, one brother, three sisters, one brother-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone for their many acts of kindness during our bereavement. Your support at this heart-breaking time was of great comfort to all. A special thank you to the 1973 class of Miami Northwestern Sr. High School. Glenn King’s celebration of life service was held March 11 at New Way Fellowship Baptist Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Royal Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));