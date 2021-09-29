In loving memory of,
ARTHUR C. TIMMONS a.k.a ART
09/30/1960 - 07/28/2018
My angel, Its been three years since heaven called you home. For me, not a day goes without me wishing you were still here at home. But I still have priceless memories in my heart to hold on to.
Love Always, see you at the crossroad.
Mary and the Family.
