Death Notice
HERSCHELL SCOTT
43, postal worker, died August 14. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Home.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 1:44 am
