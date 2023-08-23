HERSCHELL SCOTT

Death Notice

HERSCHELL SCOTT

43, postal worker, died August 14. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Home.

