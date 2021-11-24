LATARRA “HOLLYWOOD” KEARNEY

LATARRA “HOLLYWOOD” KEARNEY, 08/23/1973 - 09/01/2019

Sister, we think of you always and talk about you all the time.  Thank you for the memories that you left behind. 

Love now, always and forever. Your brother, Scooby; daughters, Tatyana and Troyana; mother, Vernice; grandmother, Erma Thomas, siblings, family and friends.

