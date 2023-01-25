Death Notice
JAMES “Brother” ARTHUR WELLS
78, died January 11 in Pembroke Pines, FL. Viewing 4 - 8 p.m., Thursday at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel located at 17250 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, Florida 33160. The celebration of life service will be held 12 p.m., Friday at Words of Life Fellowship Church located at 20051 NE 16 Place, North Miami Beach, Florida 33179. Arrangements are entrusted to Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel.
