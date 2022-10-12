JAMES HUDSON

94, retired home renovation entrepreneur, died October 5 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Survivors include his wife, Percilla Lee Hudson; daughters, Aquilla F. Lee and Regina Hudson; four grandchildren; 16 great - grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Monday, October 17 in the chapel. Private service 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 18 at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.

