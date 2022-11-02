Death Notice
JANEEN LASONDA RICHARD
52, devoted wife to Dickson Richard and loving mother to Kayla and Avery Richard, transitioned on Thursday, October 20.
Janeen was loved and will be missed by many relatives and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents Eddie Lee and Joan W. Rivers of Plant City, FL. Those who remain to cherish her memories are her siblings: Brenda Rivers of Miami, FL., Edward Rivers Miami, FL., and Karin and Rodney Aaron Leesburg, VA; nephews: Charles Haynes of Arlington, TX and Gilliland Johnson II Arlington, TX.
Viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Range Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church located at 2300 NW 135 Street, Miami, FL 33167. Interment 3 p.m., at Southern Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
