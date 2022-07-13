JOANNE GUNDY NIXON

Death Notice

JOANNE GUNDY NIXON

72, retired telephone operator for AT&T and Orlando School System, died July 5 in Oviedo, FL. Graduated from Miami Northwestern class of 1967. Viewing 3:30 p.m., Friday at Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3036 Weston Street, Oviedo Florida 32765. Survivors include: husband Willie Nixon;  sons: Lamar and Channon (Cherelle); sister: Marsha (Freddie); brothers: Willard (Cecilia), Joseph (Sharon),  and Andrew (Angela); grand kids and a host of relatives.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located 311 E. Broadway Street, Oviedo, FL. 32865. Arrangements are entrusted to Postell Funeral Home.

