Death Notice
JOANNE GUNDY NIXON
72, retired telephone operator for AT&T and Orlando School System, died July 5 in Oviedo, FL. Graduated from Miami Northwestern class of 1967. Viewing 3:30 p.m., Friday at Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3036 Weston Street, Oviedo Florida 32765. Survivors include: husband Willie Nixon; sons: Lamar and Channon (Cherelle); sister: Marsha (Freddie); brothers: Willard (Cecilia), Joseph (Sharon), and Andrew (Angela); grand kids and a host of relatives. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located 311 E. Broadway Street, Oviedo, FL. 32865. Arrangements are entrusted to Postell Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));