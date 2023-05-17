Death Notice
JOSE ANTONIO MARTINEZ SANTIAGO
also known as Jose A (Cano) Martinez, born April 4, 1949 in Puerto Rico to parents Maria Santiago and Vidal Martinez, of whom he spoke very highly and loved very much. Jose died peacefully on Sunday, May 7 surrounded by his family in Miami, FL. He was 74 years old.
Jose loved to play pool and was known as quiet the pool shark. He loved to tinker with and repair anything he could get his hands on. You could always find him repairing the roof, working on his car, taking apart a TV and customizing a bike or two.
Jose lived on the east coast for many years before moving back to his beloved Island, Puerto Rico. Once his health started to decline, he moved back to the states to be under the care of his daughter.
Jose is survived by his daughter: Brunilda (Carl) Jenkins; son: Jose Martinez; grandchildren: Chandra, Marquise, Danielle, Daivonn, LeMar, Isaiah, Leonora, Carissa, Myles and Karen; Four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sisters: Sede, Lydia, Carmin, Milagros and brother Wilfredo.
A private ceremony and the releasing of Jose’s ashes will be held June 9, 2023 at sea in Puerto Rico. In Iieu of flowers, please send donations in Jose’s name to Alianza para un Puerto Rico Sin Drogas https://alianzaprsindrogas.com/
“See you later alligator” in a while crocodile...
Arrangements are entrusted to Cremations America.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));