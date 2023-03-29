Death Notice
KELVIN G. PIEZE,
Kelvin G. Pieze, of Hampton, Georgia died on Friday, March 10. He is survived by his wife: Dawnia; his mother: Loretta; siblings: Nicole, Donna, Yolanda, Joseph, and Elliott, and a host of family and friends. Viewing and memorial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 15260 NW 19 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Final arrangements are entrusted to Royal Funeral Home.
